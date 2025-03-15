Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary - WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood's couple, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, marking one year of marital bliss and cherished memories. To celebrate the special occasion, the couple has shared the cutest anniversary video on social media, offering a glimpse into their joyous journey together.

Kriti and Pulkit tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate ceremony in Manesar, Haryana, where they blended modern glamour with traditional elegance. Kriti looked radiant in a bespoke pink lehenga, while Pulkit complemented her in a sophisticated mint green sherwani. Their wedding was a perfect blend of love, joy, and timeless traditions.

To commemorate their one-year milestone, Kriti and Pulkit posted a heartwarming video showcasing their journey as a married couple. In the video’s caption, they wrote, "Our wedding was emo, but life since then has been nothing short of party! Happy to Us!," giving fans a peek into their most treasured moments from the past year.

On the professional front, both Kriti and Pulkit are making their mark on OTT platforms. Kriti is set to appear in the second season of the crime drama Rana Naidu, where she will play a pivotal role as she delves into a darker, more complex character. She will also star alongside Sunny Singh in Risky Romeo, a neo-noir comic tragedy directed by Abir Sengupta, promising a mix of dark humor and quirky characters.

Meanwhile, Pulkit is gearing up for his role in Glory, a sports-action-drama where he plays a powerful boxer. His transformation for the role has already left fans in awe, showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft.

As one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Kriti and Pulkit’s love story continues to captivate fans. Their undeniable chemistry and strong bond are evident in everything they do. We look forward to many more years of happiness and success for this charming couple, both personally and professionally.