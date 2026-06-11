Kriti Kharbanda drops cryptic reaction to viral Rs 370 date controversy, netizens connect the dots

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda, who was recently seen in the 2nd season of the streaming show ‘Rana Naidu’, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding offensive remarks of an audience member during comedian Pranit More’s stand-up gig.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself, and made a sharp remark against the person, who used objectionable language against the female members of society. Offering her share of criticism, the actress said that while inflation is temporary, delusion is forever.

She wrote on the picture, “Manifesting (Not) the confidence of someone who treats ₹370 like venture capital. Inflation is temporary. Delusion is forever”.

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The actress’ post quickly travelled on the Internet, with netizens linking it to the controversial crowd-work clip from comedian Pranit More’s show that recently sparked outrage online.

Although Kriti did not directly mention the controversy or any individual in her story, social media users were quick to connect the dots because of the timing and wording of her post. Her witty one-liner, especially the comparison of INR 370 to “venture capital”. was widely interpreted as a sarcastic take on the discourse dominating the internet.

The controversy started when an audience member claimed that he spent INR 370 on chicken biryani for a woman on a date, and he was entitled to "recover" his money, heavily implying he was owed physical intimacy. The now-viral incident has triggered widespread criticism and conversations around misogyny and consent. Several celebrities and public figures have already reacted strongly to the controversy over the last few days.

Actors like Ayesha Khan and Rashami Desai publicly criticised the viral remarks, while even Mumbai Police joined the online conversation with a social media awareness post around consent.