New Delhi: Kriti Kharbanda, known for her enchanting screen presence, is set to make her highly anticipated OTT debut with the high-octane crime drama Rana Naidu Season 2.

Earlier, the actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news, dropping the teaser of Rana Naidu S2. The teaser quickly created a buzz, showcasing Kriti in a powerful role, exuding a boss-lady aura with a commanding presence that is sure to surprise and captivate audiences.

Have A Look At The Post:

Kriti's performance in the teaser has already grabbed attention, with fans eagerly awaiting the series' release. Her role in Rana Naidu Season 2 is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the gripping narrative, making it a must-watch for crime drama lovers.

Fans have flooded the comments with excitement, with one writing, "Yay! Waited so long to see you!" while another added, "Wooh girl, excited!"

Speaking about her debut, Kriti shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Rana Naidu' Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me."

Rana Naidu Season 2, set to stream on Netflix, stars Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla in key roles.

In addition, Kriti Kharbanda will star in Abir Sengupta's directional edgy neo-noir comic tragedy 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh.