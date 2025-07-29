Kriti Kharbanda Reveals THIS Cult Classic Was The 'Lowest-Paid' Film Of Her Career

New Delhi: What if we told you that Kriti Kharbanda's lowest-paid film is actually a cult classic? Shocking, right? The actor, who is turning heads with her critically acclaimed performances, revealed that she was paid the least for one of the most beloved films in her filmography. While she continues to impress with her recent role in Rana Naidu Season 2, it’s a film from earlier in her journey that holds the deepest place in her heart. In a candid moment, Kriti opened up about why Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana remains her most cherished project—not for fame or fortune, but for the sheer spirit of teamwork and passion that defined it.

In a heartfelt conversation, she spoke about the magic of teamwork and revealed the lowest-paid film of her career, Kriti said, 'I like to work with people who believe in teamwork. I felt that for the first time while shooting for Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Everyone keeps asking me why that’s my favourite film—my favourite working experience—and it’s because I worked the hardest, and I was paid the lowest. In my entire career, that’s the lowest I’ve ever been paid.'

Calling the film magic of teamwork, She further added, ' But I didn’t even argue about the money, because this was the film I truly wanted to do. When I went for the audition of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, I performed just one scene, and that one scene spoke to me. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was the magic of teamwork, and every single person deserves full credit for it. I’m still waiting to feel that same energy again on set.'

Kriti Kharbanda recently made waves with her role as Alia Oberoi in Rana Naidu Season 2. Her striking new avatar and impactful performance earned praise from both audiences and critics alike.