New Delhi: Kriti Kharbanda is making waves with her striking transformation in the first-look poster of Rana Naidu Season 2, marking her much-anticipated debut in the OTT space. Known for her girl-next-door charm, Kriti is stepping into an edgier, darker role — and fans are loving the bold new avatar.

The buzz around her powerful presence in the upcoming season has only grown louder, especially with the show of support from her partner and actor Pulkit Samrat. The actor took to Instagram to cheer her on, commenting, “Woohoooo!! Can’t wait!!!! Jhamfaad!!” — a clear nod to their strong bond and mutual admiration.

Kriti and Pulkit have consistently championed each other both online and off, giving fans plenty of relationship goals with their heartfelt posts and public appearances. Pulkit’s enthusiastic support for Kriti’s OTT debut only adds to their enduring connection.

Adding to the excitement is Kriti’s reunion with Rana Daggubati, her co-star from Housefull 4. This time, the duo will share screen space in a much grittier, intense setting, and audiences are eager to see how their chemistry plays out in this new narrative.

With her magnetic presence and a powerful new role, Kriti Kharbanda is ready to shake things up in Rana Naidu Season 2 — and all signs point to a show-stopping performance.