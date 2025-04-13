In a surprising twist that has thrilled Bollywood fans, Ranbir Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have taken social media by storm after their first-ever on-screen appearance together in a recent advertisement. The video, now viral, features the two stars in a light-hearted and effortlessly charismatic setting — enough to send netizens into a casting frenzy.

Despite both actors boasting successful solo careers, this collaboration marks their first visual pairing, and audiences are loving every second of it. The chemistry between Ranbir and Kriti is being widely praised, with fans insisting this needs to be more than just a one-off campaign.

The ad quickly generated a wave of excited reactions, with users commenting things like:

"They look too good together. They should work together in a movie!"

"Please someone cast them together!!!"

"Ranbir Kapoor aur Kriti Sanon ko Dhoom 4 mein dekhna chahte hain – like karo"

"Dream 11 doing better casting than Bollywood."

"I actually liked their chemistry here — they should seriously do a movie together."

From romantic dramas to high-octane thrillers, social media users have already started pitching storylines and franchises that could feature the pair, with Dhoom 4 being the most popular fan pick.

While Kriti Sanon is currently working on Tere Ishk Mein and Ranbir Kapoor is filming Love & War, the online excitement is undeniable. With this much organic buzz, it seems only a matter of time before a filmmaker jumps on the opportunity to bring this fresh and magnetic pairing to the silver screen.