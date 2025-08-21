Kriti Sanon, Director Homi Adajania Share First BTS Glimpse Of Cocktail 2

New Delhi: Director Homi Adajania and actress Kriti Sanon are grabbing attention after sharing the first behind-the-scenes glimpse of Cocktail 2.

In the sneak peek, Adajania revealed that the film is still a "work in progress." The much-awaited sequel stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, with Shahid Kapoor reportedly playing the male lead.

Adajania took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of Kriti Sanon from the sets. Captioning it, he wrote: “@kritisanon Laugh & love #cocktail2 #prep.”

The picture, marked with WORK IN PROGRESS, quickly sparked speculation and buzz about Kriti’s look in the sequel. The actress also reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Getting there… one step at a time… #cocktail2.”

About Cocktail 2

The film is written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the 2012 hit Cocktail. According to a report by India Today, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but the makers are eyeing a theatrical release in the second half of 2026.

Earlier, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Homi Adajania’s wife, shared a photo of the Cocktail 2 script on her Instagram Stories, hinting that filming had already begun. The movie also marks Kriti and Shahid Kapoor’s second collaboration after their 2024 release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has a busy lineup ahead. Apart from Cocktail 2, she will be seen opposite Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishq Mein and is reportedly being considered for a pivotal role in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.