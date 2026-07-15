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Kriti Sanon enjoys England and India’s match with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Edgbaston Stadium

Kriti Sanon was recently seen in ‘Cocktail 2’, in which she shared the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Kriti Sanon enjoys England and India’s match with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Edgbaston Stadium
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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Kriti Sanon enjoys England and India’s match with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Edgbaston Stadium
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