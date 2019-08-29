close

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon flaunts her washboard abs on 'Filmfare' cover—See inside

Kriti Sanon strikes a pose on the latest cover of Filmfare and flaunts her washboard abs in a yellow outfit. Her wavy hair and intense gaze add drama to the look.

Kriti Sanon flaunts her washboard abs on &#039;Filmfare&#039; cover—See inside

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is a popular face in Bollywood and has a huge fan-following. The stunner often leaves us impressed with her fashion choices and leaves no chance to flaunt her perfectly toned body. Be it sizzling on the cover of a fashion magazine, or stepping out for a casual outing, we are completely smitten by the actress's 'oh-so-perfect' looks.

So when she turned cover girl for the September issue of 'Filmfare', the temperature was bound to rise!

Kriti strikes a pose on the latest Filmfare cover and flaunts her washboard abs in a yellow outfit. Her wavy hair and intense gaze add drama to the look.

Check out Filmfare's latest cover here, as shared by the actress on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

She is a rage on the photo-sharing app Instagram and has over 24 million followers.

On the film front, Kriti has Ashutosh Gowarikar's ambitious project 'Panipat' in the pipeline. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor and is slated to release in December this year.

Kriti SanonKriti Sanon pics
