Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon gives major style lessons in these pics!

Kriti Sanon gives major style lessons in her recent Instagram posts. Both her looks are perfect for a Saturday night out and we bet you will look at the pics more than once.

Kriti Sanon gives major style lessons in these pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a huge fan following and is often in the limelight. She is an avid social media user and has a whopping 26.1 million followers on Instagram. Her pics and videos often go viral and fans love to know more about their favourite actress.

In her recent Insta posts, Kriti gives us major style lessons. Both her looks are perfect for a Saturday night out and we bet you will look at the pics more than once.

In look one, Kriti can be seen wearing a white crop top with a sequin skirt. Her hair are left open and a pair of hoop earrings complete the outfit.

In look two, the leggy lass is dressed in a royal blue outfit with her hair tied in a trendy ponytail. Those bright, red heels steal the show!

Check out her posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in 'Housefull 4' and is busy promoting the film these days.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde.

Kriti SanonHousefull 4
