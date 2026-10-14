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Kriti Sanon is all set for a massive, out-and-out pure horror project

Actress Kriti Sanon is all set to headline a large-scale, standalone horror movie, marking her second solo lead project with the banner following her National Award-winning performance in Mimi.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Kriti Sanon is all set for a massive, out-and-out pure horror project

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kriti Sanon is all set for a massive, out-and-out pure horror project
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