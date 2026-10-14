Kriti Sanon is all set for a massive, out-and-out pure horror project

“Maddock’s been on a winning streak and this will be her ninth collaboration with the production house and her second solo lead with them after Mimi, for which she won a National Award. Unlike Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, this film will be an out-and-out horror film, a space the production house is exploring for the first time. The makers are looking to mount it on a grand scale, and while details are currently under wraps, it’s an exciting project to look forward to”, the source added.