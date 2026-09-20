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Kriti Sanon learns pottery, says ‘make today your Day One’ as she ticks off bucket list goal

Kriti Sanon has finally ticked pottery off her bucket list, sharing glimpses of herself learning the craft and encouraging fans to stop waiting for “one day” to pursue something they have always wanted to try.

Published: Sep 20, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Kriti Sanon learns pottery, says ‘make today your Day One’ as she ticks off bucket list goal
Image Credit: Kriti Sanon, Instagram

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Kriti Sanon learns pottery, says ‘make today your Day One’ as she ticks off bucket list goal
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