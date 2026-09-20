/Kriti Sanon learns pottery, says ‘make today your Day One’ as she ticks off bucket list goal

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon crossed off another thing on her bucket list, something she had been wanting to learn for years. The 'Mimi' actress was seen working on her pottery skills in her latest post on Instagram. Expressing her excitement about learning a new skill, Kriti penned on the photo-sharing app, "That thing you’ve been wanted to do or learn for years, the one that always made it to your “Things I wanna do this year” list but you never made time for it.. Instead of saying “One day”, yet again, make today your “Day One” ! One of the things on my list was Pottery! The joy of learning a new skill.. its something else! (sic)."