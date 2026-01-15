Advertisement
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon Pens Heartwarming Note To Newlywed Sister, Reveals Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Dated For 5 Years Before Tying The Knot!

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Wedding: Kriti Sanon also shared a carousel post featuring umpteen number of beautiful pictures straight from the lavish wedding.

|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared an emotional note celebrating her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding to singer Stebin Bin, and has revealed that the couple had been in a relationship for over 5 years before getting married. 

Kriti through her note revealed that Stebin has been an integral part of their family for more than 5 years and has stated that their bond kept growing stronger with time.

Talking more about Stebin, Kriti mentioned that she has not just gained a brother-in-law but also a friend for life.

A post shared by Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon)

Kriti penned a beautiful note for Nupur and wrote, “Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married!”

She further wrote, “From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen.”

The actress wrote ahead, “My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.”

Talking about her brother-in-law Stebin, Kriti wrote, “@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me..”

Further, Kriti continued pouring her heart out and wrote, “Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love...She is my JAAN and I know she’s yours too.. for life! I’m never really ‘Giving her away’, so Welcome to the Sanon family.”

Ending the note with an adorable mention, Kriti wrote, “P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you’re gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter, but I’m happy you’ll be spreading joy in 2 houses now...Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back!”

Along with the emotional note, Kriti also shared a carousel post featuring umpteen number of beautiful pictures straight from the lavish wedding.

In one picture, Kriti can be seen cuddling Nupur and kissing her on her cheek. In another picture, Kriti gave a glimpse of her bridesmaid mehendi where she drew a picture impression of herself and Nupur from their childhood days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Sanon  (@kritisanon)

The other pictures captured heartwarming pre-wedding moments, and joyful family portraits from Nupur and Stebin’s big day.

Kriti was also seen all smiles as she posed with the newly weds Nupur and Stebin on both their traditional Hindu wedding and Christian wedding.

For the uninitiated, Nupur and Stebin got married on the 10th of January in Udaipur. The couple married both in a traditional Hindu wedding and also Christian wedding.

