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  • /Kriti Sanon questions women’s safety on Daughter’s Day: ‘That is the world our daughters deserve’

Kriti Sanon questions women’s safety on Daughter’s Day: ‘That is the world our daughters deserve’

Kriti Sanon used Daughter’s Day to highlight the fears women face in their everyday lives, from walking home alone at night to sharing their live location for safety.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Kriti Sanon questions women’s safety on Daughter’s Day: ‘That is the world our daughters deserve’
Image Credit: Kriti Sanon, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kriti Sanon questions women’s safety on Daughter’s Day: ‘That is the world our daughters deserve’
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