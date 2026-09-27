/Kriti Sanon questions women’s safety on Daughter’s Day: ‘That is the world our daughters deserve’

"From sharing her live location, to carrying pepper spray, to booking a cab instead of walking, or calling someone just to feel safer, we have forced her to make this her lifestyle. The day a daughter can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear whatever the hell she wants, take public transport without fear, or simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted.. That is the day we should celebrate Daughter's Day," she added.