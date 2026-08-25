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  • /Kriti Sanon reacts to online backlash, asks 'When will we stop telling women what to wear?'

Kriti Sanon reacts to online backlash, asks 'When will we stop telling women what to wear?'

Kriti Sanon slammed online trolls and questioned double standards after facing criticism over her choice of outfit, asking "when will we stop telling women what to wear."

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
Kriti Sanon reacts to online backlash, asks 'When will we stop telling women what to wear?'
Image Credit: @kriti sanon/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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