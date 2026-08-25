/Kriti Sanon reacts to online backlash, asks 'When will we stop telling women what to wear?'

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Sanon has responded to online trolling and criticism surrounding her wardrobe in a recent Raksha Bandhan commercial for a jewellery brand. The controversy escalated after actor Kangana Ranaut publicly criticised her choice of clothing in the advertisement.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sanon directly addressed the online discourse surrounding her appearance in the ad campaign, emphasizing that cultural traditions are defined by emotion rather than attire.
"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions," Sanon wrote. "Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!"
Questioning the public scrutiny directed at female actors, Sanon highlighted the distinction between personal respect for culture and evolving fashion trends.
"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??" Sanon added. "Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"
Previously, Kangana Ranaut questioned Kriti Sanon's choice of outfit in the recently released Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement, which features Sanon in an Indo-Western ensemble comprising a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt.
Sharing a note on her Instagram, the actor and BJP MP wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes; today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha, the advert looks intentionally creepy!"
On the professional front, Sanon was recently seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the film co-starred Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Released in theaters on June 19, 2026, the feature is currently available on Netflix. Sanon has yet to formally announce her next feature film.
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