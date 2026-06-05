Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2 transformation decoded: Fitness trainer reveals secret behind her new 'toned, NOT size zero' avatar

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented star Kriti Sanon is all gung-ho about her upcoming romantic drama Cocktail 2 which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It is the spiritual sequel to 2012 release 'Cocktail' which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead.

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Kriti Sanon's hot new Cocktail 2 look decoded

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Coming back to the leggy lass, Kriti Sanon’s striking transformation in the recently unveiled Cocktail 2 trailer has caught attention online and her new hot avatar is unmissable to notice. But what is secret behind her toned physique? Fitness trainer Karan Sawhney has offered a glimpse into the intense journey behind the transformation.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video chronicling Kriti’s preparation for the film, Karan revealed that the objective extended beyond fitness and was rooted in fulfilling a specific creative vision for the character. “When @kritisanon and I first had a chat, we didn’t just have a fitness goal, we had a director’s vision to bring to life,” he wrote.

According to Karan, the role demanded a new level of dedication from Kriti, especially as Cocktail 2 required her to perform her first-ever bikini scene. "She was stepping into the role of Ally in Cocktail 2. And with that came something that pushed her harder than anything before — her first ever bikini scene. That’s not just a physical challenge. That’s mental. That’s emotional. That’s showing up every single day even when you don’t feel like it," he shared.

Karan further explained that the filmmakers wanted Kriti to appear lean, strong and toned while maintaining a healthy, radiant appearance.

"She had to be fit and lean, not size zero," he said.

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Speaking about the vision set by director Homi Adajania, Karan added, "The brief was clear and uncompromising. Super lean. Super toned. Abs that actually show on camera. Strength that reads through the screen. But this was the real challenge — don’t lose the glow. Don’t hollow out the face. The director needed Ally to look fit and luminous. Too lean and you lose that. Too soft and you miss the mark. That’s the fine line we walked. Every. Single. Week."

He also detailed the training approach that helped achieve the desired look. "The kind of training we did — with her nutrition, with her sleep, with her food — we included a lot of incline walks. She was eating a high-protein diet. We were in a sort of deficit, but with a lot of strength training and basically staying active throughout the day. It was a challenge, but as you can see, she pulled it off," he said.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.