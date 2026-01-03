Advertisement
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To ‘Sahiba’ Singer Stebin Ben; Flaunts Massive Diamond Ring

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, has officially confirmed her engagement to singer Stebin Ben.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To ‘Sahiba’ Singer Stebin Ben; Flaunts Massive Diamond Ring(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, has officially confirmed her engagement to singer Stebin Ben.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur shared a series of dreamy pictures from the intimate engagement ceremony. The photos show her proudly flaunting a stunning three-diamond ring. Actress Kriti Sanon also features in the post and is seen warmly hugging her sister, adding an emotional touch to the celebration.

 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

