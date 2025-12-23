Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon To Tie The Knot With Singer Stebin Ben In Udaipur In January: Details Inside

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon, is reportedly set to marry singer Stebin Ben. According to multiple reports, the couple will tie the knot on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur, with wedding festivities spread over three days, from January 9 to 11. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, attended only by close family members and friends.

HT City quoted a source close to the families as saying, “The dates being reported earlier were not accurate. The families have finalised January 11 as the wedding day, with celebrations spread across three days.”

The report further stated that there will be no Bollywood presence at the Udaipur ceremony, with a separate reception planned in Mumbai at a later date for members of the film and music industry. “Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and close friends than a large industry gathering,” the source added.

However, neither Nupur Sanon nor Stebin Ben has officially confirmed or denied the wedding reports so far.

Nupur, who has made her mark through music videos, web series, and films, has largely kept her personal life away from the limelight despite long-standing rumours about her relationship with Stebin Ben. The singer, known for hits such as Thoda Thoda Pyaar and Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, has also maintained a low profile regarding their bond, even as speculation around their wedding gained momentum.

The Udaipur wedding is expected to blend royal Rajasthani charm with intimate family celebrations, while the Mumbai reception is likely to be a more festive gathering for industry colleagues and well-wishers.

Nupur and Stebin are reportedly in a relationship for the past few years, though neither has officially confirmed it. The two have, however, been spotted together at several Bollywood parties and public events.

Who Is Stebin Ben?

Stebin Ben, born and raised in Bhopal, is a popular playback singer who has lent his voice to films featuring stars such as Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor.

He has collaborated with leading musicians including Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Sachin–Jigar, Jeet Gannguli, and Mohit Suri.

One of his biggest hits, Sahiba, emerged as a record-breaking success. His other popular tracks include Baarish Ban Jaana, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, and Baarish Aayi Hai.