Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`. The Global blockbuster has been raging not just at the box office but OTT too. The actor has now shared an adorable video with his `Shehzada` co-star, Kriti Sanon. The `Pyaar Ka Punchnama` actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared the fun video with Kriti which made their fans go awww at their cute banter. Sharing the video, Kartik gave a witty caption. He wrote, "Haters will say that i am forcing Kriti to Promote #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kritisanon my sweetest co-star".



In the video, Kartik was seen teaching Kriti the famous `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` step while Kriti jokingly says how this promotion is going to go on till they start promoting ‘Shehzada’. At the beginning of the video, the `Mimi` actor was asked whether Mr. 200 (Kartik Aaryan) is the same guy, Kriti gave a quirky reply, "He is, he is, we don`t let him fly too high”.



After `Luka Chuppi`, actors Kartik and Kriti have teamed up for `Shehzada`. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is touted as an action-packed family musical film. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of `Shehzada`.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the `Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety` is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released film `Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2` which collected over Rs 230 crores worldwide and marks one of his biggest successes.



Producer, Bhushan Kumar, also gifted Kartik, India`s first McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore post `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` success.



He will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor`s production `Freddy` with Alaya F and in `Shehzada` with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022.



He will also be working on `Captain India` and Sajid Nadiadwala`s untitled movie.



On the other hand, the `Arjun Patiala` actor has many projects in her kitty. Kriti will be next seen in `Ganpath-Part 1` with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this she also has `Adipurush` with south superstar Prabhasa and `Captain India`.