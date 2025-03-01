Kriti Sanon Shares A Sweet Moment From 'Tere Ishk Mein' Shoot With Dhanush

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon is presently occupied with Anand L Rai's next, 'Tere Ishk Mein'. The diva used social media to provide the netizens with a glimpse into her shoot diaries.

During the shoot, Kriti Sanon was treated to some yummy Jalebi on the set. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a short video of the delicious treat and wrote, "You know you're on @aanandlrai sir's set when... ."

Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing the screen with Dhanush for the first time in 'Tere Ishk Mein'. The story of the film has been penned by Himanshu Sharma in collaboration with Neeraj Yadav. The project has been produced by Aanand L Rai, along with Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, in collaboration with T-Series, and Colour Yellow, 'Tere Ishk Mein', is a spiritual successor to the world of 'Raanjhanaa', delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, and emotional conflict.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, 'Raanjhanaa', starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead.

The movie brings together Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman once again for another cinematic masterpiece.

The initial teaser of 'Tere Ishk Mein' proclaimed, "Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?)." The clip features Dhanush sitting on the wall on fire that reads, "From the world of Raanjhanaa."

Kriti Sanon's primary look from the much-awaited drama also grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The clip opens with her walking through a chaotic, warlike scene, looking all stressed and broken. She pours petrol on herself and holds a lighter, preparing to set herself on fire. She will be seen essaying the role of Mukti in her next.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is expected to be released in the cinema halls on November 28, in both Hindi and Tamil.