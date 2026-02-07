Kriti Sanon shines as showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Dubai fashion week

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight as the sole showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra’s latest couture collection, INAYA: The India Story, at Dubai Fashion Week. The grand showcase took place at the Dubai Design District, where Sanon’s commanding runway presence reflected her growing international stature and rising success in the film industry.

Following positive responses to her recent projects, including Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti exuded confidence and grace as she walked the ramp with effortless elegance. Her poised stride and radiant appearance captivated the elite audience, reinforcing her position as one of Bollywood’s most prominent style icons on the global stage.

The actress looked breathtaking in an ivory couture ensemble that celebrated modern Indian craftsmanship. Her outfit featured a delicately embellished bustier paired with a high-waisted, floor-length skirt adorned with intricate cascading fringe and shimmering beadwork. A sheer, floor-length tulle cape and a structured high-neck collar added drama to the look, blending traditional artistry with contemporary silhouettes. She completed the ensemble with statement emerald jewellery, adding a regal contrast to the soft ivory tones.

Manish Malhotra’s INAYA collection paid tribute to India’s rich craft heritage while presenting it through a modern lens for an international audience. The showcase aimed to bridge tradition with contemporary identity, offering a vision of couture shaped by culture and romance.

With Kriti Sanon leading the presentation, the show concluded on a serene and emotional note, marking a shift toward refined and soulful luxury. The collaboration between Sanon’s modern star power and Malhotra’s timeless design language once again reaffirmed the designer’s influence in shaping India’s global couture narrative.