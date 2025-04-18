Advertisement
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon Shoots In Her Hometown For Tere Ishk Mein

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kriti Sanon Shoots In Her Hometown For Tere Ishk Mein Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon's new video has surfaced on social media, showing the actress shooting in Delhi for her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. The buzz is real — not just because of the shoot, but because Kriti is back in her hometown, walking the same streets that shaped her. 

Fans caught glimpses of her in character as Mukti, the mysterious and intense role she introduced in a teaser that’s still making waves. The viral video captures her on set and Kriti’s striking look, adding fuel to the fire of anticipation. Social media is abuzz with admiration and curiosity.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has launched her clothing line Ms Taken, fitness company The Tribe, skin-care brand Hyphen, as well as her production company Blue Butterfly Films.

