Kriti Sanon tests corona positive, remains in quarantine

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. The actress, who came back to the city after her shoot in Chandigarh recently has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and shared the news with fans on social media.

Kriti Sanon took to Twitter and wrote:

She has been advised quarantine by her doctors and is keeping well. The actress urged her fans to stay safe amid this pandemic and thanked them for the warm wishes.

Kriti was recently papped at the Mumbai airport upon her return from Chandigarh where she was shooting with Rajkummar Rao for their upcoming venture, reportedly.

Earlier, actor Varun Dhawan tested positive for Coronavirus and confirmed the news on social media.

Varun was shooting for 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' along with veterans like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is being helmed by Raj Mehta.