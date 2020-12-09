हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon tests corona positive, remains in quarantine

She has been advised quarantine by her doctors and is keeping well. 

Kriti Sanon tests corona positive, remains in quarantine

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. The actress, who came back to the city after her shoot in Chandigarh recently has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and shared the news with fans on social media. 

Kriti Sanon took to Twitter and wrote: 

She has been advised quarantine by her doctors and is keeping well. The actress urged her fans to stay safe amid this pandemic and thanked them for the warm wishes. 

Kriti was recently papped at the Mumbai airport upon her return from Chandigarh where she was shooting with Rajkummar Rao for their upcoming venture, reportedly. 

Earlier, actor Varun Dhawan tested positive for Coronavirus and confirmed the news on social media. 

Varun was shooting for 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' along with veterans like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is being helmed by Raj Mehta. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kriti Sanonkriti sanon coronaviruskriti sanon COVID-19Varun DhawanCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Som Parkash: Sixth round of talks with farmers will take place