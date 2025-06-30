Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2924212https://zeenews.india.com/people/kriti-sanon-thrilled-about-starting-her-birthday-month-shares-pics-from-her-june-camera-roll-2924212.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon Thrilled About Starting Her 'Birthday Month', Shares Pics From Her June Camera Roll

Kriti Sanon's Birthday is on 27 of this month. Shares June photo dump on Instagram. 

|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 11:14 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon Thrilled About Starting Her 'Birthday Month', Shares Pics From Her June Camera Roll (Source:Instagram)

Mumbai : Actor Kriti Sanon recently dropped her June photo dump, and it's filled with memorable moments she spent with her family, friends, team and pets.
In one of the images, she could be seen making goofy expressions with her sister Nupur.

See how cutely she is hugging her dog
Here you can see the rest of the pictures from her June dump.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Sanon  (@kritisanon)


It is evident that Kriti had a fun-filled June, and now she can't wait to kickstart July.
July is special for the 'Do Patti' star as her birthday falls on the 27th of the month.

While she looked back at the memories of June, she expressed excitement about the new month.
"Surrounded with my happy people, Love and Self Love, June is almost khatam.. Birthday Month starting soon," she captioned the post.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kriti will be seen in 'Tere Ishk Mein', which also features Dhanush in the lead role.

Recently, at IIFA 2025, Kriti expressed her happiness at being a part of the film.
She said, "It's a beautiful film--something I haven't done before. Love stories are my favourite genre, and Anand Sir does them so well and uniquely. Working with Dhanush for the first time is also very exciting."

Last year, while announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Aanand L Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming." 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK