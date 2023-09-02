trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656619
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon Wears Sexy Breathtaking Pearl White Lehenga-Saree, Shines Bright Like A Diamond - VIDEO, PICS

Kriti Sanon Pics: The National-Award winning actress stole the limelight at the recent event in Mumbai

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kriti Sanon Wears Sexy Breathtaking Pearl White Lehenga-Saree, Shines Bright Like A Diamond - VIDEO, PICS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented actress Kriti Sanon recently turned heads at NBT Utsav 2023 held in Mumbai on Friday night. She wore a pearl-white designer Lehenga-saree, looking extremely breathtaking. The actress shared her look on Instagram and many pap pages also posted her on-event videos. 

The stunning Lehenga-saree by fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani in ivory geometric patterns with a matching blouse and smokey eyes made Kriti Sanon stand apart. The actress was styled by Sukriti Grover and assisted by makeup artist Heema Dattani.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Many celebs including Javed Akhtar, Kajol, Maniesh Paul, Kartik Aryan, Anand L Rai, Vaani Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others were seen at the NBT Utsav 2023 red carpet event. At the recently announced 69th National Film Awards, Kriti bagged the Best Actress Award for Mimi along with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress was last seen in the mythological epic Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage. The film was touted as one of the biggest releases this year but failed to match up to the fans' expectations. The Om Raut movie received massive backlash and protests over the depiction of iconic Ramayan characters. Kriti played the goddess Sita in the movie.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is set to appear in 'The Crew', a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. 

