KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon's Adorable Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Is Here!

Rumours of Kriti and Kabir's relationship began after pictures and videos of Kriti chilling in Greece with Kabir and her sister Nupur went viral.

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 09:29 AM IST|Source: ANI
Kriti Sanon's Adorable Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Is Here!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon has extended a cute birthday wish to her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti shared a selfie with Kabir from what appears to be a beachy vacation.

The 'Cocktail 2' star looks stunning in green beachwear, while Kabir could be seen in a black outfit. The duo cheerfully posed for the camera, showcasing their strong bond.

"Happy Birthday to the one I can be stupid with! May this world never change the good heart you have!" Kriti wrote in her sweet and small message.

For a long time now, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been rumoured of dating each other, with the duo often spotted heading together for vacations, parties, and spending special occasions together.

Recently, Kriti also attended the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi with Kabir Bahia. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of pictures showing them posing at the stadium. Joining the two was Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

Varun and Kriti have also worked together in Maddock Films' 'Bhediya', with fans now eagerly hoping for their reunion in the sequel.

Rumours of Kriti and Kabir's relationship began after pictures and videos of Kriti chilling in Greece with Kabir and her sister Nupur went viral.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has back-to-back projects in the pipeline, with Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein' set to hit theatres on November 28. The film also features Dhanush in the lead role.

The trailer for the film was recently unveiled, taking audiences into an intense story of Mukti (Kriti) and Shankar (Dhanush). Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

Kriti is also busy with the shooting of 'Cocktail 2', also featuring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

