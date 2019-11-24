हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Sanon's workout video is the kind of motivation you need on a Lazy Sunday—Watch

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is a rage on social media and her pics and videos often go viral. She has over 27 million followers on Instagram and keeps fans satiated with new uploads every now and then.

One of Kriti's recent Instagram posts show her working out with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and it is the kind of motivation you need on a lazy Sunday!

The caption of the video is, “I like me better when i’m with you.. doing my fav form of workout.. #Pilates !! love you @yasminkarachiwala @yasminsbodyimageandheri”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Housefull 4' along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. The film emerged a box office success and was loved by the audience.

Up next, Kriti has Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' slated for release. It stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role with Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles.

It is slated to release on December 6 this year.

