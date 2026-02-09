Advertisement
KRITIKA KAMRA

Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur set to marry in March 2026: Report

Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur wedding: Other details of the wedding have been kept hush-hush as of now.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur set to marry in March 2026: ReportPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular actress Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur made their relationship official December last year. Now, the buzz is strong about them tying the knot soon. However, no official word has been made about the wedding by the couple as yet.

Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur wedding

Hindustan Times report stated that the duo is ready to take their relationship to the next level and have decided to tie the knot in March end or first week of April this year in Mumbai. 

Other details of the wedding have been kept hush-hush as of now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

In December last year, Kritika shared a set of warm, candid pictures from a cosy breakfast date with Gaurav, subtly confirming their romance that fans had been speculating about for months on social media platforms. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

The couple, who have been going steady for the last few months, looked relaxed and happy in the photos, a rare glimpse into their otherwise private equation. Kritika has officially made the relationship public, with his social media post.

About Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra kickstarted her showbiz journey with television shows and became a houseold name. She made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar and got stardom with superhit shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters (2015). She was seen in Saif Ali Khan's Tandav (2021), Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), and Bheed (2023).  Kritika was a Fashion Communication student at NIFT, New Delhi, before she was discovered by a casting director.

