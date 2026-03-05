Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur’s Bandra home to get a complete makeover ahead of their wedding next week

New Delhi: Kritika Kamra and presenter-producer Gaurav Kapur are all set to tie the knot this month. As they prepare to move in together in their Bandra home post their wedding next week, the duo will be doing up their Bandra house ahead of their big day, reportedly.

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur's house

Sources reveal that the entire house is currently being redone ahead of the wedding, with the new construction having begun in early February and scheduled to be completed by the second week of March, just in time for the celebrations. The revamp is especially significant as it marks the home that Kritika will move into after the wedding.

Kritika has been closely supervising the redoing of the space, ensuring every detail reflects the couple’s shared vision for their future home. The décor theme is said to be a blend of traditional and mid-century modern elements, creating an aesthetic that is both timeless and contemporary.

“The house is being completely redone ahead of the wedding and Kritika has been very hands-on with the process. She has been supervising the work closely to make sure the space truly reflects both their personalities. The idea is to create a warm, airy home with lots of plants and sunlight, a place where they can host family and friends, starting with the wedding celebrations and many more occasions in the future,” a source close to the couple shared.

The house is also being designed to feel warm, airy and inviting, with plenty of plants, natural sunlight and open spaces that lend it a relaxed charm.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur will formalize their union in an intimate signing ceremony on March 11, at the television presenter’s residence in Mumbai. The couple will exchange vows in the presence of immediate family, followed by a private celebration with close family and closest friends.

Kritika has officially made the relationship public, with his social media post last year in December.