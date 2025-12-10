Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994323https://zeenews.india.com/people/kritika-kamra-makes-her-relationship-official-with-gaurav-kapur-teases-unseen-adorable-sneak-peek-from-their-breakfast-date-2994323.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
KRITIKA KAMRA

Kritika Kamra Makes Her Relationship Official With Gaurav Kapur, Teases Unseen Adorable Sneak-Peek From Their Breakfast Date!

Kritika Kamra kickstarted her showbiz journey with television shows and became a houseold name.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kritika Kamra Makes Her Relationship Official With Gaurav Kapur, Teases Unseen Adorable Sneak-Peek From Their Breakfast Date!

New Delhi: Popular actress Kritika Kamra has just made her relationship with one of India’s most loved cricket hosts and content producers, Gaurav Kapur, Instagram official. The actress shared a set of warm, candid pictures from a cosy breakfast date with Gaurav, subtly confirming their romance that fans had been speculating about for months on social media platforms. 

Kritika Kamra Dating Gaurav Kapur

Kritika kept the caption understated yet playful, writing only “breakfast with…”, a gentle nod to Gaurav Kapur’s massively popular show Breakfast with Champions. The long-format series, known for its intimate conversations with India’s biggest sporting icons, has made Gaurav one of the most recognisable names in cricket entertainment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

Angad Bedi commented on the post writing: Phataa poster nikla hero!!! tagging the two along with a heart emoji.

The couple, who have been going steady for the last few months, looked relaxed and happy in the photos, a rare glimpse into their otherwise private equation. Kritika has officially made the relationship public, with his social media post.

Kritika Kamra kickstarted her showbiz journey with television shows and became a houseold name. She made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar and got stardom with superhit shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters (2015). She was seen in Saif Ali Khan's Tandav (2021), Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), and Bheed (2023).  Kritika was a Fashion Communication student at NIFT, New Delhi, before she was discovered by a casting director.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Luthra brothers escape
Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Flee Abroad Amid The Chaos | DNA
Javid Ahmad Mir arrest
Former JKLF Commander Javid Ahmad Mir Arrested In 1996 Violence Case
Kashmir bears hibernation
Climate Change Disrupts Bear Hibernation In J-K, Fuel Human-Wildlife Conflict
Technology news
Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro India Launch Teased; Check Expected Specs
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo To Cancel More Flights As Govt Orders 10% Cut In Operations Amid Crisis
man shortage
THIS Country Is Running Out Of Men: Women Are ‘Renting Husbands’
Pakistan
Insecure Pakistan Army Prepares Drastic Crackdown As Imran Remains Defiant
viral China video
Dangerous Love: Woman Dangles From High-Rise To Escape Lover’s Wife - Watch
pralay missile
Pralay Missile Now Hit Targets Even Without Internet Using 100% Indian Brain
Microsoft India investment
Microsoft Announces To Invest $17.5 Billion For India's AI 1st Future