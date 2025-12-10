Kritika Kamra Makes Her Relationship Official With Gaurav Kapur, Teases Unseen Adorable Sneak-Peek From Their Breakfast Date!

New Delhi: Popular actress Kritika Kamra has just made her relationship with one of India’s most loved cricket hosts and content producers, Gaurav Kapur, Instagram official. The actress shared a set of warm, candid pictures from a cosy breakfast date with Gaurav, subtly confirming their romance that fans had been speculating about for months on social media platforms.

Kritika Kamra Dating Gaurav Kapur

Kritika kept the caption understated yet playful, writing only “breakfast with…”, a gentle nod to Gaurav Kapur’s massively popular show Breakfast with Champions. The long-format series, known for its intimate conversations with India’s biggest sporting icons, has made Gaurav one of the most recognisable names in cricket entertainment.

Angad Bedi commented on the post writing: Phataa poster nikla hero!!! tagging the two along with a heart emoji.

The couple, who have been going steady for the last few months, looked relaxed and happy in the photos, a rare glimpse into their otherwise private equation. Kritika has officially made the relationship public, with his social media post.

Kritika Kamra kickstarted her showbiz journey with television shows and became a houseold name. She made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar and got stardom with superhit shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters (2015). She was seen in Saif Ali Khan's Tandav (2021), Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), and Bheed (2023). Kritika was a Fashion Communication student at NIFT, New Delhi, before she was discovered by a casting director.