Kritika Kamra marries Gaurav Kapur in an intimate ceremony in Bandra; Farhan Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan and other celebs attend

Mumbai: Actors Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, and Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday evening were spotted arriving for the wedding ceremony of the couple Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur.

Kritika and Gaurav opted for a simple signing ceremony held at their Bandra home. A small pooja was also performed in the presence of close friends and family members.

While the couple is yet to officially share pictures from their intimate celebration, the presence of guests at the ceremony has already sparked excitement among fans.

Celebs such as Masaba-Satyadeep Mishra, Ajit Agarkar-Fatema, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, and Pooja Gor also attended the wedding ceremony of Kritika and Gaurav.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, who have been keeping their personal lives away from the limelight, recently shared pictures of themselves on vacations, on breakfast dates, and more.

In December 2025, Kritika offered a glimpse into their breakfast date, showing them adorably posing for the camera.

Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.