New Delhi: Actress Kritika Kamra has just completed the shoot for her upcoming project in Delhi, directed by the acclaimed Anusha Rizvi. The film brings together a powerhouse of female talent, including Juhu Babbar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and several other senior women actors, making it a rare and refreshing example of a women-led production, both in front of and behind the camera.

Sharing her thoughts about her on-set experience, Kritika said, 'It’s pretty special to find yourself on a set where women aren’t just in front of the camera, but are leading from every corner, direction, production, costumes, and more.'

She further added how she felt working with Anusha Rizvi and what the brings to the table, 'Working with Anusha Rizvi was truly a gift. I have over the years collaborated with some amazing female talents both on and off camera. With this film, Anusha brings such a strong vision and such a truly open space for collaboration.'

Talking about on-set enegry she added, 'There's a different kind of energy when such powerful women come together like this, it was nurturing, inspiring, and deeply enriching. We weren’t just telling a story, we were sharing lived experiences, supporting each other, and lifting each other up. And this is something i have always felt on such collaborations with women. I feel very fortunate to have been a part of something so special.'

The yet-to-be-titled project was shot extensively in Delhi and is currently in post-production. With its compelling narrative and a strong female-led team, the film is expected to make an impact both for its storytelling and the collaborative spirit behind it.

Kritika Kamra Buys Mercedes-Benz E-Class Worth Rs...

Actress Kritika has treated herself to a luxurious new ride—a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Priced from Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this premium sedan stands as the third most expensive model in Mercedes-Benz’s sedan lineup in India, known for its blend of comfort, tech, and performance.