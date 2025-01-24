KRK Claims Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Had A Fight; Questions His Speedy Recovery After Six Stabs?

Mumbai: Self proclaimed film critic and controversial personality Kamaal R. Khan (KRK) has stirred up a storm yet again, this time questioning Saif Ali Khan’s recent hospitalisation after allegedly being stabbed six times by an intruder. Taking to his X account, KRK shared his skepticism over the incident, hinting that it might not have happened at all and even suggesting that the actor and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, might have fought instead.



KRK tweeted

“1) Saif Ali Khan came back from the hospital 100% fit after 48 hours only.

2) Police did not charge the attacker with an attempt-to-murder crime.

3) Arrested person’s face doesn’t match with the CCTV footage guy. Even though that CCTV footage is not from Saif’s floor.

4) A very weak attacker stabbed Saif 6 times, but Saif was not able to break his one hair also.

5) So I do believe that nobody came into Saif’s house that night. Saif and Kareena did fight with each other!”

KRK’s tweet sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning the validity of the incident. Some netizens pointed out that Kareena Kapoor did not drive Saif to the hospital, which they found odd. Others accused the couple of staging the incident as a publicity stunt for one of Saif’s upcoming projects.

However, a large number of fans came to Saif and Kareena’s defence, slamming KRK for making baseless allegations. They reminded him of the sensitivity of the situation and called out his tendency to create unnecessary controversies.

The actor’s quick recovery has been a topic of discussion since his return home just days after the alleged attack. While Saif underwent surgery and was discharged within five days, many, including KRK, have raised eyebrows over the severity of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

While KRK’s claims lack substantial evidence and appear to be speculative, they have certainly reignited the buzz around Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident.