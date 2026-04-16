Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja end 14-year-long fight, comedian hugs 'maami' along with wife Kashmera Shah - Watch

New Delhi: Ace comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera Shah recently surprised the paps and the fans equally when they entered along with Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and posed for the shutterbugs on the sets of Laughter Chefs. In their own candid style, Krushna said that '14 saal ka vanvaas khatam hua'. Soon, the video went viral on social media.

Krushna Abhishek-Sunita Ahuja Video

Reacting to the meet-up, Krushna said: "This was a big surprise. We did not know that she will join the show today. Thanks to her for agreeing to do this. With this, we have ended all speculations or rumours which made headlines in the last 12 years."

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Sunita in her tongue-and-cheek humour quipped: '14 saal ka vanvaas khatam hua.'

Krushna Abhishek-Sunita Ahuja Feud

For the uninitiated, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek were not talking to each other for many years. Their tiff started around 2016 when a joke cracked by Krushna on The Kapil Sharma Show was said to have upset Govinda and Sunita.

Reportedly, after the joke was made, Krushna skipped episodes on Kapil Sharma’s comedy shows where Govinda and his wife, Sunita, appeared as guests.

Back in 2021, Sunita in an interview with ETimes, she said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”

"Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity. Kya faayda hai yeh sab bol kar? It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but it upsets and infuriates me. Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga. “He keeps saying, ‘ Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?”, she quipped.

Sunita was also offended by Kashmera's old tweet on 'people dancing for money'.

However, earlier this year, Sunita clarified that all is well between the two families. "How long can I be angry with my kids?" she told Pinkvilla, adding, “Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own."