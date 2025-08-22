Krushna Abhishek And Kiku Sharda’s Heated Exchange On ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Goes Viral – Fans Call It Publicity Stunt

New Delhi: Comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who have been entertaining audiences for years as part of The Great Indian Kapil Show team, were reportedly seen getting into a heated argument on the Netflix show’s set. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Kiku can be heard saying: “Timepass kar raha hu?” To this, a visibly upset Krushna replies: “To phir theek hai, aap kar lo. Aap kar lo, bhai, koi problem nahi hai. Main jaata hu yaha se.”

Kiku then responds: “Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar loon pehle.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trying to calm things down, Krushna says: “I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice.” To which Kiku replies: “Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se le jaa rahe ho.”

In the viral video, both comedians are surrounded by crew members on set, attempting to pacify the situation. Interestingly, Kapil Sharma is not seen in the video.

Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Kapil Sharma To Archana Puran Singh, Check Out Their Whopping Net Worth

Fans React

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online. While some viewers felt the spat was genuine, many called it a publicity stunt or a scripted prank.

One user wrote: “Think they both are good friends. Itne time se dono play karte aa rahe hain show par. I don’t think it’s real… socha hoga chalo thoda prank kar le, video banake. Coz both are comedy.”

Another commented: “It’s all publicity stunt.”

A third said: “Scripted.”

Others chimed in with: “Looks like a prank.”

However, a section of fans insisted it was real: “Itne saare log fake nahi hote… it’s a real argument.”

Another added: “Fake hai toh theek hai, agar nahi hai toh it’s so sad.”

As of now, neither Krushna Abhishek nor Kiku Sharda has issued a statement regarding the viral video.

Also Read: Bharti Singh On Raj Shamani Podcast Discusses Kapil Sharma, Says 'Unke Upar Toh Koi Nahi Hai Na...'

Upcoming Guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The upcoming episode will feature some of India’s leading entrepreneurs, including Peyush Bansal (Co-founder & CEO of Lenskart) with his wife Pia Bansal (Associate Dean of Undergraduate Student Success for CBA), Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder of Honasa Consumer, Mamaearth’s parent company), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms), and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO of Paytm).