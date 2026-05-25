Krystle D'Souza dating Desi Bling’s AP? Viral cosy video sparks rumours online

New Delhi: Netflix’s new reality show Desi Bling has become the latest hot topic in town. Speculation surrounding actor Krystle D'Souza and Desi Bling's AP, the owner of a Dubai-based luxury car business, dating each other is making the rounds on the internet. A viral video featuring the two together at a party has further fuelled rumours, leaving fans wondering if there is a new celebrity couple on the horizon.

Desi Bling's AP dating Krystle D'Souza?

The video shows AP posing with friends while Krystle stands in front of him for pictures. In the clip, AP also lightly kisses her on the cheek.

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A popular paparazzi account re-shared the viral clip on Instagram with a caption that read, "Wait, what’s happening here? Is there a new couple alert on our radar? (sic)"

The two were visibly getting cosy at a party. It also included Dubai Bling couple Safa and Fahad Siddiqui.

Both Krystle and AP have stayed quiet amid the rumours.

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Netizens react

A user wrote, "It’s true. I saw them together many times."

Another said, "They’re dating. You can check the comments on Krystle’s post for confirmation."

A third commented, “This definitely looks like a soft launch.” Another wrote, “Krystle looks genuinely happy around him.”

Krystle’s past relationship

The rumours come after reports claimed that Krystle had parted ways with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani after nearly three years of dating. Although both Krystle and Gulaam have not publicly announced their breakup, they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Who is Desi Bling's AP?

In the show, AP is shown as another cast member Pamala Serena’s ex-boyfriend. Even after their breakup, the two called each other close friends on the show, attended parties together and even hinted at a possible patch-up at one point.

For the unversed, Pamala is often hailed as Dubai’s pageant queen.

She was born and raised in London with Indian roots. She later moved to Dubai and became known for her work in pageantry. She has represented the UAE on international pageant stages and has won titles like Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022.

Krystle's work journey

Krystle is a popular Indian television actress. She started her career with Kahe Naa Kahe in 2007, where she played Kinjal Pandey. However, she rose to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she starred as Jeevika Singh Vadhera. She later appeared in Brahmarakshas as Raina Sharma Shrivastava and in Belan Wali Bahu as Roopa Awasthi. She made her digital debut with Fittrat in 2019 and then moved to films with Chehre in 2021.

She was recently loved for her performance in the song Shararat from Dhurandhar alongside Ayesha Khan.