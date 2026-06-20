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  • /Kubbra Sait reveals ADHD diagnosis, says being called ‘dramatic’ and ‘distracted’ finally made sense

Kubbra Sait reveals ADHD diagnosis, says being called ‘dramatic’ and ‘distracted’ finally made sense

Actress Kubbra Sait has opened up about her ADHD diagnosis in a candid video, sharing how years of being labelled “dramatic” and “distracted” masked a deeper reality. Her honest reflection is resonating with many and sparking conversations around neurodiversity and mental health.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
Kubbra Sait reveals ADHD diagnosis, says being called ‘dramatic’ and ‘distracted’ finally made sense
Image Credit: Kubbra Sait, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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