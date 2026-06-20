/Kubbra Sait reveals ADHD diagnosis, says being called ‘dramatic’ and ‘distracted’ finally made sense

She further shares that it was only as an adult that she discovered she had ADHD, and suddenly everything started making sense. "The unfinished projects, the hyperfocus, the 57 open tabs, the fact that I can forget why I entered a room but remember a compliment, an insult, and what somebody wore in 2009. It's the same brain that probably lost its keys, but will build worlds, create stories, start businesses, write comedy, and occasionally buy things online at 2 a.m. because they felt spiritually necessary."