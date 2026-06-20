/Kubbra Sait reveals ADHD diagnosis, says being called ‘dramatic’ and ‘distracted’ finally made sense

Actress Kubbra Sait is an Indian actress, TV presenter and model. She has appeared in Hindi films such as Ready, Sultan, Gully Boy, Deva and Son of Sardaar. Sait is popular for her opinions on mental health and constantly shares her views with her fans on social media platforms. In a recent video, she has sparked an important conversation around mental health by opening up about her experience with ADHD.
Kubbra reflected on the signs she experienced while growing up, revealing how she was often labelled as “dramatic” and “distracted” for constantly drifting into her own imaginative world. In the video shared on Instagram, Kubbra says, "Growing up I was told three things, Kubbra, you're dramatic, you're distracted, can you please pay attention? While everyone else was in Maths class solving problems, I was plotting a murder mystery, rehearsing my Filmfare speech, imagining my future husband fighting with my mother, and rescuing three stray cats in my head before lunch."
Watch the video here:
She further shares that it was only as an adult that she discovered she had ADHD, and suddenly everything started making sense. "The unfinished projects, the hyperfocus, the 57 open tabs, the fact that I can forget why I entered a room but remember a compliment, an insult, and what somebody wore in 2009. It's the same brain that probably lost its keys, but will build worlds, create stories, start businesses, write comedy, and occasionally buy things online at 2 a.m. because they felt spiritually necessary."
Calling ADHD both challenging and empowering, Kubbra said, "It is exhausting, it's chaotic, it's expensive, but it's also a SUPERPOWER." Ending the video with her signature humour, she jokes, "I just realised I picked up my phone to reply to one message, and I somehow ended up making this reel instead. But what good content!"
With her videos, Kubbra spreads awareness around neurodiversity. She reminds people that while ADHD comes with its own struggles, it can also be a source of immense creativity, resilience, and imagination when understood and embraced.
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