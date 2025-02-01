Kubbra Sait Visits Mahakumbh, Takes Holy Dip, Expresses Gratitude For Spiritual Experience

New Delhi: Actor and author Kubbra Sait recently embarked on a soul-stirring journey to the sacred Mahakumbh, immersing herself in its spiritual grandeur. Known for her versatility and unfiltered authenticity, she shared glimpses of her experience on social media, posting pictures from the Maha Kumbh Mela along with a heartfelt note.

Have A Look At The Post:

In a heartfelt note, Kubbra Sait expressed her gratitude."I took a dip at the Triveni in the Holy Ganga. I’d probably be best, to come back and write a whole feeling download on the 144th year of the Kumbh experience. Although, it’s safe to say, I felt everything, everywhere, all at once.''

The note further read, ''she I blinked into smoke filled skies, lost in which were dozens of mysterious and mystical figures and figurines . Shiny smattered foils, led screens, men, women, god men, women and children, seekers, believers, skeptics in each and every nook and corner, the clouds of haze and ash, juicing up with the saliva, food, oh so much food, spicy and then some sugar cane juice to make it all ok again. There were lost people and found people, happy to be alive people, and then some blaring announcements for lost husbands I smiled at that one''

She also expressed about holy dip, ''Then came the calm, the calm amidst the storm the prayer where every beating soul looked within. Breathed deep, even if it were only for a second. The Ganga welcomed me with her graciousness. I Blinked. Said a 'Thank You'. I said a prayer.I am yours and you are mine.''

The note concluded with gratitude, ''There was a lot going on at this make shift, once in lifetime spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, experience I am grateful to have experienced it with wonderful girlfriends.''

Kubbra Sait radiated serenity as she took part in holy rituals at Mahakumbh. She stood by the sacred river, absorbing its divine energy, and took a holy dip, a ritual believed to cleanse the soul and bring enlightenment.

On the work front, Kubbra Sait was recently seen in Devaa. as Dipti Singh, her performance is receiving acclaim from fans and audiences. Meanwhile, she will next be seen in 'Son Of Sardaar 2' alongside Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. Besides this, she has another project with David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan and an upcoming web series.