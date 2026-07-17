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  • /‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ star Sana Saeed opens up about her battle with Bulimia, confirms full recovery

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ star Sana Saeed opens up about her battle with Bulimia, confirms full recovery

Actress Sana Saeed has opened up about her long, silent struggle with the eating disorder bulimia, sharing her journey of overcoming shame to fully recover and help others who might be suffering alone.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ star Sana Saeed opens up about her battle with Bulimia, confirms full recovery
Image Credit: @sanaofficial/instagram

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‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ star Sana Saeed opens up about her battle with Bulimia, confirms full recovery
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