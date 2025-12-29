In the age of endless scrolling and viral challenges, Bollywood seems to have taken a page straight from social media's playbook. A now-viral montage shared on X has set tongues wagging, claiming that nearly every dance step in Kartik Aaryan's recreated version of the iconic 1990s track 'Saat Samundar Paar' — featured in his Christmas 2025 release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri — draws direct inspiration from popular internet memes and viral dance trends.

The explosive post, which has amassed over 210,000 views, 5,800+ likes, and hundreds of reposts within hours, features a side-by-side video compilation that juxtaposes Kartik's moves with well-known viral clips. The montage humorously (and critically) suggests the choreography team looked no further than TikTok and Instagram Reels for ideas. Here are some of the most talked-about comparisons circulating online:

These playful, exaggerated green and purple alien squat dances (a long-standing meme staple often set to tracks like Dame Tu Cosita, copied the aura-farming boy hook step and also tried copying MJ style) appear to mirror several quirky, low-to-the-ground sequences in Kartik's performance. The original 'Saat Samundar Paar' from the 1992 film Vishwatma — featuring Sunny Deol and the late Divya Bharti — was an energetic, foot-tapping classic composed by Viju Shah and sung by Sadhana Sargam.

Every single step of Kartik Aaryan's Saat Samundar Paar is copied from all viral memes



Kuch to original kar lo bhai pic.twitter.com/OnycPU5S6W — Sunanda Roy (@SaffronSunanda) December 29, 2025

The new version, sung by Karan Nawani and featuring the popular dance crew Quick Style, adopts a slower, more romantic vibe in a pre-wedding celebration setting. While some fans appreciated the fresh take and the lead pair's chemistry, the choreography has become the lightning rod for criticism. The backlash isn't isolated to this viral montage. Since the song dropped ahead of the film's December 25 release, netizens have flooded social media with comments like:

"Kuch toh original kar lo bhai "

"Every single step copied from viral reels"

"This is the best way to remind us that originals cannot be copied"

Adding to the controversy, the track has also faced separate criticism for its overall execution, with some calling it unnecessary and poorly done compared to the high-energy original. Earlier reports highlighted additional issues, including credit disputes from lyricist Anand Bakshi's family and even a copyright battle involving the rights to the classic tune. This isn't the first time the film has courted meme-fueled drama.