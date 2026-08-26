/Kuku Kohli passes away at 77: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and other celebs pay emotional last respects at funeral

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best known for launching Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante, passed away at the age of 77 after suffering a massive heart attack. His sudden demise has left the film industry in shock, as friends, family, and colleagues gathered to bid him a final farewell in Mumbai.
Kuku Kohli breathed his last on Tuesday, August 25, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a severe heart attack. His last rites were performed the next day, on August 26, at the Oshiwara Crematorium.
His funeral procession began from his residence in Green Acres, Andheri West, around 10 am, while the cremation took place around noon. Before the procession, the last darshan was held at his home around 9:30 am, as shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.
The atmosphere at the funeral was deeply emotional, especially for his wife, veteran actress Aruna Irani, who was seen in tears while bidding farewell to her husband. Family members from both the Irani and Kohli families stood by her during this difficult moment.
Several people were seen supporting her as she struggled to walk due to grief. The industry also came together to pay their respects, with many celebrities attending the last rites.
Many well-known Bollywood personalities arrived to attend the funeral and offer their final respects. Director Rohit Shetty, actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajpal Yadav, and others like Sham Kaushal, Ashoke Pandit, Raza Murad, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar were seen at the crematorium, mourning the loss of the veteran filmmaker.
According to reports, Kuku Kohli was admitted to the hospital on August 24 after he complained of uneasiness. Despite medical efforts, he suffered a massive heart attack and passed away around 5 pm the next day.
His close relative Balraj Irani shared that he was fine earlier in the day and even speaking normally before suddenly collapsing, leaving everyone in shock.
Actor Ajay Devgn, who made his debut under Kuku Kohli’s direction in Phool Aur Kaante (1991), expressed deep grief over his mentor’s passing. He remembered Kohli as the person who shaped his career and gave him his first big opportunity.
Sharing an emotional message, Ajay wrote that Kuku Kohli’s belief in him changed his life forever and expressed his gratitude for his guidance and support.
Born Avtar Kohli, he began his career as an assistant director and worked on Mera Naam Joker under Raj Kapoor. He later made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which became a major hit and introduced Ajay Devgn to Bollywood.
He went on to direct films like Suhaag and Kohraam, which featured some of the biggest stars of that era. His last film as a director was Woh Tera Naam Tha in 2004.
Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife Aruna Irani and his two daughters from his first marriage.
Kuku Kohli’s passing marks the end of an era in Bollywood cinema. As friends, family, and colleagues remember him with love and respect, his contribution to Indian films, especially in shaping the careers of major stars, will always be cherished and remembered.
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