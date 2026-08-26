Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Kuku Kohli passes away at 77: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and other celebs pay emotional last respects at funeral

Kuku Kohli passes away at 77: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and other celebs pay emotional last respects at funeral

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who launched Ajay Devgn with Phool Aur Kaante, passed away at the age of 77 after a heart attack in Mumbai.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Kuku Kohli passes away at 77: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and other celebs pay emotional last respects at funeral
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kuku Kohli passes away at 77: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and other celebs pay emotional last respects at funeral
2
3
4
5