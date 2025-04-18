Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2887808https://zeenews.india.com/people/kull-teaser-nimrat-kaur-in-a-dark-family-thriller-about-secrets-and-legacy-watch-2887808.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KULL TEASER

Kull Teaser: Nimrat Kaur In A Dark Family Thriller About Secrets And Legacy - Watch

Nimrat Kaur Dives Into the Layered Role of ‘Indirani’ in Kull, Leading an Intense & Dark Family Saga.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kull Teaser: Nimrat Kaur In A Dark Family Thriller About Secrets And Legacy - Watch Pic Courtesy: Show Still

New Delhi: Nimrat Kaur is all set to headline Kull, a dark family thriller that delves into the themes of secrets and legacy. The makers of The Legacy of the Raisingghs – Kull recently unveiled its gripping teaser, offering a chilling glimpse into a dysfunctional family riddled with strained relationships and hidden truths. Unveiled on Thursday, the teaser gives a haunting peek into the Raisingghs’ dangerous world—one filled with raw emotions, twisted motives, and an unrelenting hunger for power.

Known for taking on genre-defying roles, Nimrat will be seen portraying Rani Indirani Raisinggh—a layered, fierce, and complex woman who exudes authority and cunning. The character is poised, powerful, and deeply guarded, reigning supreme over a crumbling legacy. Sharing screen space with Riddhi Dogra and Amol Parashar, Nimrat will lead the intense power struggle that unfolds within the Raisinggh palace. Calling the role 'beyond complex and challenging,” Nimrat shared that the show “dissects the legacy of silence and secret.'

Throughout her celebrated career, Nimrat Kaur has carved a niche for herself by bringing to life complex, layered characters that leave a lasting impact. From romantic dramas to intense thrillers, she’s known for her selective choices—and for delivering knockout performances every time. With Kull, fans are excited to see what she brings to the screen as the enigmatic Rani Indirani.

Directed by Sahir Raza, Kull also stars Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra. The series is produced by Balaji Digital and created by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Kull begins streaming on Jio Hotstar from May 2.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK