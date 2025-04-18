Kull Teaser: Nimrat Kaur In A Dark Family Thriller About Secrets And Legacy - Watch

New Delhi: Nimrat Kaur is all set to headline Kull, a dark family thriller that delves into the themes of secrets and legacy. The makers of The Legacy of the Raisingghs – Kull recently unveiled its gripping teaser, offering a chilling glimpse into a dysfunctional family riddled with strained relationships and hidden truths. Unveiled on Thursday, the teaser gives a haunting peek into the Raisingghs’ dangerous world—one filled with raw emotions, twisted motives, and an unrelenting hunger for power.

Known for taking on genre-defying roles, Nimrat will be seen portraying Rani Indirani Raisinggh—a layered, fierce, and complex woman who exudes authority and cunning. The character is poised, powerful, and deeply guarded, reigning supreme over a crumbling legacy. Sharing screen space with Riddhi Dogra and Amol Parashar, Nimrat will lead the intense power struggle that unfolds within the Raisinggh palace. Calling the role 'beyond complex and challenging,” Nimrat shared that the show “dissects the legacy of silence and secret.'

Throughout her celebrated career, Nimrat Kaur has carved a niche for herself by bringing to life complex, layered characters that leave a lasting impact. From romantic dramas to intense thrillers, she’s known for her selective choices—and for delivering knockout performances every time. With Kull, fans are excited to see what she brings to the screen as the enigmatic Rani Indirani.

Directed by Sahir Raza, Kull also stars Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra. The series is produced by Balaji Digital and created by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Kull begins streaming on Jio Hotstar from May 2.