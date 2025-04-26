Advertisement
Kull Trailer: Nimrat Kaur And Ridhi Dogra Lead Dark Murder Mystery Set In Grand Halls Of Bilkaner

The trailer of Nimrat Kaur and Ridhi Dogra starrer Kull – The Legacy of the Raisingghs has been unveiled by JioHotstar. This drama revolves around the royal family of Bilkaner and the unravelling of mysteries and long-buried secrets following the murder of King Chandrapratap on his 60th birthday.

|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Directed by Sahir Raza, the show boasts a multi-star cast including Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, Amol Parashar, Gaurav Arora, Suhaas Ahuja, Ankit Siwach, and Arslan Goni.

The official synopsis reads:"Set against the eerie grandeur of royal Bilkaner, Kull dives deep into the dark intricacies of a fractured royal lineage. When the family patriarch, Chandrapratap, is found murdered on his 60th birthday, the palace becomes a cauldron of paranoia, betrayal, and secrets long buried."

Kull promises an intense thriller packed with mystery and power struggles.

Amol Parashar steps into the role of Abhimanyu Raisingh—the young prince battling his brother for the throne. Nimrat Kaur plays Indrani Raisingh, while Ridhi Dogra stars as Kavya Raisingh, the fiery sister.

The Ekta Kapoor-backed show will begin streaming on JioHotstar starting May 2.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK