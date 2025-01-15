Kumar Sanu Conferred ‘Lifetime Achievement’ By CM Devendra Fadnavis At Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024

New Delhi: Bollywood's celebrated singer Kumar Sanu was honored with the 'Lifetime Achievement' award at the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024, held in Mumbai on January 14, by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The award recognized his enduring passion and remarkable contributions to the music industry. The star-studded event, celebrating exceptional achievements, was graced by notable personalities such as Amogh Lila Das, Pankaj Tripathi, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, and Anupam Kher.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shared glimpses of the award ceremony on his official X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

_CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at 'Zee Real Heroes' Program

____________ ________ ______ _____ '__ ____ _____' ___________ ____

____________ ________ ______ ____ '__ ____ _____' _________ ___ ____



_ 6.10pm | 14-1-2025_Mumbai | ______. _.__ __. | __-_-__________._ pic.twitter.com/A6olgu3EbI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 14, 2025

Kumar Sanu's Timeless Classic

Known as Bollywood's "King of Melody," Kumar Sanu boasts a remarkable career filled with accolades. A Padma Shri recipient in 2009, he holds a Guinness World Record for recording the most songs in a single day. His iconic hits, including “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha,” “Chura Ke Dil Mera,” “Tujhe Dekha Toh,” and “Baazigar O Baazigar,” are timeless classics. Beyond Hindi, he has showcased his talent in over 30 languages, including Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Malayalam, solidifying his legacy as a musical legend.

Zee Real Heroes

The Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024 celebrates trailblazers across diverse fields, honoring innovation, success, and perseverance. This prestigious event highlights inspiring individuals whose determination has made a lasting impact. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and prominent figures from entertainment, business, sports, and politics will grace the occasion.