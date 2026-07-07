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  • /Kumar Sanu remembers Gulshan Kumar with emotional note: ‘He believed in me and treated me like a brother’

Kumar Sanu remembers Gulshan Kumar with emotional note: ‘He believed in me and treated me like a brother’

Kumar Sanu paid a heartfelt tribute to late music mogul Gulshan Kumar by sharing a nostalgic throwback photo and an emotional message on social media. The legendary singer reflected on their close bond and the unforgettable musical journey that helped define an era of Bollywood music.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Kumar Sanu remembers Gulshan Kumar with emotional note: ‘He believed in me and treated me like a brother’
Image Credit: Kumar Sanu, Instagram

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