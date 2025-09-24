New Delhi: Veteran singer Kumar Sanu is in the middle of a controversy after his ex-wife Rita, whom he married in the late 1980s, has accused him of torturing her during pregnancy.

Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Makes Startling Allegations

She recently spoke to Film Window and made startling allegations against the renowned Indian playback singer. “He took me to court during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, that came out today. And, he dragged me to court? I was very young at that time, I felt like my whole world crushed, and my family was shocked. He did such a huge party a year ago saying I was the reason behind his success."

Rita is Jaan Kumar Sanu's mother, who was seen as a participant on Bigg Boss 14. In her interview she alleged improper treatment meted out to her by Kumar Sanu. She revealed that she was not allowed to step out of the house, told not to visit beauty parlours among other things. She claimed her only support at the time, was her her sister-in-law.

Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife On Being Tortured

Recalling the tough times, she shared, "Ghar se jab bahar jaate toh kitchen ke shelves lock kar dete. Mujhe chawal khane ke liye bhabhi ke ghar jaana pada. I bought a handful of rice and then cooked khichdi at my sister-in-law’s home, and then we used to have food."

Rita claimed, “Mujhe din ke Rs 100 dete the aur doctors ko bhi mana kar diya paise dene se. When I used to order baby food, toh the shopkeeper used to say ki nahi bhej sakta kyuki saab ne mana kiya hai."

Rita alleged, “When I was pregnant with Jaan, I was not even fed properly and felt sick all the time." She added Sanu would mock her in court along with other people.

Kumar Sanu's Extramarital Affair

Kumar Sanu got married to Rita Bhattacharya in the late 1980s and they have three children together. They got divorced in 1994. Reportedly, Kumar Sanu was dating actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand at that time.

Kunickaa in conversation with Siddharth Kannan earlier had opened up about the affair for the first time.