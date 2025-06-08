Kumkum Bhagya Actress Pooja Banerjee Blessed With A Baby Boy, Says 'Baby And I Are Doing Well'

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Banerjee, renowned for her television shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Ek Dusre Se Karte Hai Hum Pyaar, and many others, has welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

The actress who is already a mother of a 3-year-old girl named Sana, is reported to have given birth yesterday morning.

Pooja's husband, Sandeep Sejwal, confirmed to the Times of India that she delivered a baby boy earlier this morning. "Pooja delivered a baby boy earlier this morning. We are all very excited,” he said.

Sandeep also mentioned that both Pooja and the newborn are doing well, adding, "Pooja is doing well and even the baby."

The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress also spoke from the hospital, expressing her happiness, saying, "We are very happy to share this news with all, and it's a family of four now. Baby and I are doing well."

Pooja announced her second pregnancy earlier this year, sharing her pregnancy photoshoot, she captioned the post, "@sanassejwaal is going to be a BIG SISTER soon…"

The couple has mostly been private about their personal life, however, occasionally have shared numerous pictures of her baby shower on her social media account.

Talking about her second pregnancy, Pooja shared with IANS that she is experiencing a different kind of motherhood this time. She said, "It feels that 24 hours is less this time. My hands are so full this time even when I’m not in Mumbai or I’m not working as an actress but the time literally flies. I’m so busy with Sana, her schedule, and my Studio work that I literally think where does my time go? It does get a little tiring after a point since I had extensive traveling in this pregnancy. Yet I’m enjoying a different kind of motherhood for the second time and I’m looking forward to telling stories to my kids."

Also Read | Pooja Banerjee Embraces Motherhood Again, Says Second Pregnancy Feels Like A 'Different Journey'

Banerjee married professional Indian Swimmer, Sandeep Sejwal on 28 February 2017. The couple had their first child, a baby girl who they named Sana on 12 March 2022.

Pooja was last seen in "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2" in 2023, and fans have been eagerly awaiting her new work.