Kumkum Bhagya fame Sanchita Ugale reportedly dies by suicide at just 22-years-old

Sanchita Ugale passes away: Television and film actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and the upcoming film Chhaava, died by suicide at her residence in Mumbai’s Nalasopara area, police officials confirmed on Monday. She was 22 years old.
The incident took place on the evening of Sunday, June 14, at the Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East.
According to the police, the actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. "The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom," said Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vinod Bagh of the Achole Police Station.
Family members discovered her and rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon examination. Following a complaint by her father, Machhindra Ugale, the Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15. Investigators are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding her death to determine the underlying cause.
Sanchita Ugale was a rising talent in the Indian entertainment industry, steadily building a diverse portfolio across both television and cinema. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Diya Tandon in Zee TV’s long-running daily soap Kumkum Bhagya and was appreciated for her performance as Ruchita Jaitley in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya.
Expanding into lead roles, she starred as Sukoon in Dangal TV’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi opposite actor Sorab Bedi. She had also transitioned into films, having recently portrayed the role of Tarabai in the upcoming historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal.
Just hours before the incident, Sanchita had posted a video on her Instagram account. The reel showed her looking cheerful and smiling while dancing to an upbeat song.
In mid-2025, Sanchita had publicly spoken out about mental health and the pressures of the entertainment industry following the tragic death of social media influencer Misha Agarwal. Agarwal had reportedly ended her life due to career anxieties stemming from a decline in her follower count.
At the time, Sanchita had expressed deep concern over the younger generation's dependence on digital validation, calling the incident heart-wrenching. "I am heartbroken to see how easily young people think about ending their lives," she had stated, urging peers to look beyond virtual approval.
(With ANI inputs)
(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
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