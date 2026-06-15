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Kumkum Bhagya fame Sanchita Ugale reportedly dies by suicide at just 22-years-old

Television actress Sanchita Ugale, renowned for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, has reportedly died by suicide.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Kumkum Bhagya fame Sanchita Ugale reportedly dies by suicide at just 22-years-old
Image Credit: (Image: @sanchita_ugale/Instagram)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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