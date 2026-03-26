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NewsEntertainmentPeopleKunal Kamra lashes out at Ranveer Allahbadia on X, calls him 'contraceptive for creativity'
KUNAL KAMRA

Kunal Kamra lashes out at Ranveer Allahbadia on X, calls him 'contraceptive for creativity'

India's Got Latent controversy erupted in February 2025 after an episode of the show featured podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), Ashish Chanchlani, and influencer Apoorva Mukhija.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Kunal Kamra lashes out at Ranveer Allahbadia on X, calls him 'contraceptive for creativity'Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X

New Delhi: Famous stand-up comic Kunal Kamra took to X (formerly called Twitter) slamming YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. He took a dig at the latter for milking his India's Got Latent controversy. 

Ranveer Allahbadia on 'Latent' controversy

For the unversed, Kamra posted about India's Got Latent row after Allahbadia posted about how his career as a YouTuber was shaken due to the controversy, where he faced legal charges for making crass jokes about parental sex.

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He wrote, "It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken. When the team looked to me for next steps, I found myself going back to Sant Kabir’s doha:

धीरे-धीरे रे मना, धीरे सब कुछ होय,
माली सींचे सौ घड़ा, ऋतु आए फल होय।

A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding."

Kamra reacted to Ranveer's post, and wrote: 30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent. 
The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid  you’re. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn’t even care to understand that side.
Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque’s,
lower your gaze & be very ashamed.
You’re a contraceptive for creativity, 
stop milking this & go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing…

 

About India's Got Latent controversy

For the uninitiated, India's Got Latent controversy erupted in February 2025 after an episode of the show featured podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), Ashish Chanchlani, and influencer Apoorva Mukhija. It was during the episode, Allahbadia asked a question to a contestant regarding his parents and sexual intimacy. 

This led to a nationwide outrage over the derogatory question. This led to multiple FIRs across several states. 

Following the controversy, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting a 'lapse in judgment' and stating that 'comedy is not my forte.'

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Ritika Handoo

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