Kunal Kamra Takes A Jibe At FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Calls Her 'The JNU Student The Country Deserves...'

New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra is making headlines due to his controversial 'gaddar' (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In a recent update on the controversy, the Mumbai Police have rejected the stand-up artist's request for a week's time to appear before the authorities. Kamra's lawyer submitted the appeal and the reply in person at Khar Police Station, but the police have turned down the request.

The Khar Police will issue a second summons to Kunal Kamra today under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 35.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had summoned the comedian, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday. The MIDC police initially registered an FIR against him for his cryptic remarks during a comedy show at The Habitat, Mumbai. The case was later transferred to Khar Police for further investigation.

The 36-year-old comedian, who is facing public scrutiny over his remarks, revealed that his phone number was shared online. As a result, he has received over 500 calls. According to NDTV reports, several callers have issued warnings, with some even threatening to kill him or cut him to pieces.

Kunal Kamra's Jibe At FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing criticism and defamation charges over his cryptic remarks, is now back with a new video. In the viral video recorded during his show at the Habitat, Kamra can be seen singing a parody version of the popular song 'Hawa Hawai'.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Kamra's singing video has sparked an online debate. The parody, featuring the lyrics, "Aapka tax ka paisa ho raha hai hawa hawai", takes subtle digs at the BJP-led Centre, highlighting issues like traffic congestion and collapsing bridges.

The video featured Kamra singing, "Traffic badhane yeh hai aayi, bridges giraane yeh hai aayi, kehte hai isko tanashahi (dictatorship)."

Kunal further goes on to accuse the Centre of neglecting the aspirations of the middle class, who are made to pay more taxes than corporates.

"Desh me itni mehngai sarkar ke sath hai aayi Logon ki lootne kamaai, sari waali didi aayi, salary churaane yeh hai aayi, middle class dabaane yeh hai aayi, popcorn khilaane yeh hai aayi, kehte hai isko Nirmala tai," he further said.

Kamra further took a dig at FM Nirmala Sitharaman's education, he added, ''She is the JNU student the country deserves, galat university mein padhi Banaras Hindu University me padhi hoti toh achi Finance Minister hoti. '' the video concluded.

Several political leaders condemned Kamra's remarks during his stand-up show and demanded action against him. In response, on Tuesday, Kamra released a new video mocking Shiv Sena workers for vandalizing Mumbai's The Habitat comedy club, where he had previously performed.

"I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob, and I won't be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down," Kamra said in his first statement amid the controversy.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded on this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand on the alleged disparaging remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister, while speaking in the state Assembly said, "We appreciate humour and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny." He stated that Kamra staged "low-quality" comedy.

"This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy. He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged a low-quality comedy," the CM said, adding that the people will decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person.

(With ANI Inputs)